U.S Marines and Republic of Korea Marines recently completed combined-joint-logistics-over-the-shore operations during Operation Pacific Reach 17 in Pohang, South Korea. The exercise was a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the operational capabilities which further strengthen the U.S. and South Korean alliance.



Marines with 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion concluded a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Central Training Area in Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 23rd. The evaluation tested the Marines ability to effectively perform in combat scenarios. Captain Andrew Ehrenfeld, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion training officer, explained how Marines of III MEF are uniquely pushing the bounds of readiness.



"III MEF as a whole, is currently the only MEF that has their non-combat arms units that are battalion-level size and above also conduct a MCCRE."



