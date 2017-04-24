(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S Marines and Republic of Korea Marines recently completed combined-joint-logistics-over-the-shore operations during Operation Pacific Reach 17 in Pohang, South Korea. The exercise was a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the operational capabilities which further strengthen the U.S. and South Korean alliance.

    Also in the Pacific,
    Marines with 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion concluded a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Central Training Area in Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 23rd. The evaluation tested the Marines ability to effectively perform in combat scenarios. Captain Andrew Ehrenfeld, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion training officer, explained how Marines of III MEF are uniquely pushing the bounds of readiness.

    SB: 09:33
    "III MEF as a whole, is currently the only MEF that has their non-combat arms units that are battalion-level size and above also conduct a MCCRE."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

