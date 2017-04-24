(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready to Fight | 3d Law Enforcement Battalion Marines tested for combat readiness

    JAPAN

    04.24.2017

    Audio by Keon Young 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Marines with 3d Law Enforcement Battalion conducted a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2017. The evaluation ensures the Marines of 3d LE Bn are ready and able to deploy at a moments notice and fulfil the needs of III Marine Expeditionary Force. The Marines are with 3d LE Bn, III MEF Headquarters Group.
    (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Deseree Kamm)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2017
    Date Posted: 04.24.2017 07:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Fight | 3d Law Enforcement Battalion Marines tested for combat readiness, by Keon Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    japan
    okinawa

