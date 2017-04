170414-OKI-SUICIDEPREVENTION-RADIO

OKINAWA SUICIDE PREVENTION RADIO NEWS STORY.



Suggested Lead: SUICIDE IN THE UNITED STATES HAS SURGED TO THE HIGHEST LEVELS IN NEARLY 30 YEARS, WITH INCREASES IN EVERY AGE GROUP EXCEPT OLDER ADULTS, ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR HEALTH STATISTICS. PETTY OFFICER RICHARD DOOLIN TELLS US MORE.



Suggested Tag:

IF YOU NEED HELP VISIT D-S-T-R-E-S-S-L-I-N-E.C-O-M, THAT’S D WITH NO E STRESSLINE.COM.