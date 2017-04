Soldiers Radio News

SRN04217B- Military Services team up to help a childrens home and the Army Reserves has a new promotion system



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS AIRMEN AND A MARINE IN BELIZE FOR BEYOND THE HORIZON 2017 TOOK A DAY OFF OF MISSION TO VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN UP AND PROVIDE MEDICAL SERVICES TO A LOCAL CHILDREN’S HOME . CARETAKER MICHAEL BURKHARDT WAS OVERWHELMED WITH THEIR GENEROSITY



" I CANT TELL YOU WHAT JUST HAVING BEYOND HORIZON HERE IN OUR COMMUNITY AND WHAT A DIFFERENCE THIS MADE WITH THE PEOPLE WE SEE ALL OVER LADIVILLE..

"

SOLDIERS IN THE ARMY RESERVES WILL FIND NEW CHANGES TO THE PROMOTION BOARD PROCESS. G-1 COL TWANDA E. YOUNG TALKS ABOUT WHAT RESERVE SOLDIERS NEED TO DO TO BE CONSIDERED.

.

"AGR AND TPU SOLDIERS NEED TO CONTACT THEIR BRANCH MANAGER AT HRC TO HAVE THEIR ESRB INFORMATION UPDATED. SOLDIERS WILL UTILIZE THE RCMS SELF-HELP SITE TO VALIDATE AND CERTIFY THEIR RECORD BRIEF. "



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT RE-ENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.