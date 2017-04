Soldiers Radio News

SRN042117A- What to do if you find a personally identifiable information breach



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



PROTECTING YOUR PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION OR PII IS BECOME INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT IN THE DIGITAL AGE. G-1 COL TWANDA E. YOUNG TALKS ABOUT HOW TO AVOID A BREECH



"PRIVACY IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY. WE MUST DO ALL THAT WE CAN TO PROTECT THE PRIVACY OF ALL EMPLOYEES. WE MUST BE VIGILANT EVERYONE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF A BREECH SHOULD IMMEDIATELY REPORT THE INCIDENT TO HEADQUARTERS DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY RECORDS MANAGEMENT AND DECLASSIFICATION AGENCY. STAY FOCUSED "



SOLDIERS, AIRMEN, MARINES, AND OUR PARTNER NATIONS TEAMED UP FOR A DISASTER RELIEF DRILL IN MALAYSIA DURING PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2017. OFFICER IN CHARGE MAJOR JOHN BURNS EXPLAINS THE OPERATION

"SO THE PREMISE OF THIS EXERCISE WAS A SCENARIO WHERE WE HAD A FLOOD SCENARIO OUTSIDE OF KUCHING. A HELICOPTER ALSO CAME OUT RESCUED SOME INDIVIDUALS. SOME VICTIMS. "



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.