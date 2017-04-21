(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Medical staff at Travis Air Force Base, California are training with a new advanced birthing simulator. Also, the Air Force is seeking nominations for the 2017 General Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2017
    Date Posted: 04.21.2017 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47621
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104293001.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Medical Training
    AFRN
    COES
    Birthing Simulator
    2017 General Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award

