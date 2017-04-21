Today's stories: Medical staff at Travis Air Force Base, California are training with a new advanced birthing simulator. Also, the Air Force is seeking nominations for the 2017 General Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2017 13:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47621
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104293001.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT