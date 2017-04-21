(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines from the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, Charlie Company, concluded a weeklong training exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 21st. The training included Humvee Egress Assistance Training, which helped Marines practice to survive a vehicle rolling over, fixed-site security, and close quarters combat training.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-171 conducted Airfield Damage Repair training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 20th. The training helped the Marines become more efficient in providing aviation ground support requirements.

    On the West Coast,
    The Navy and Marine Corps team officially kicked off the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 April 20th at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and sailors will field-test more than 50 new technologies from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving amtracs.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

