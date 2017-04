Soldiers Radio News

SRN042017B- An MP Dog Handler loves his job and Vice President Mike Pence visits Korea



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



STATISTICS SAY DOGS IMPROVE OUR QUALITY OF LIFE AND HELP US LIVE LONGER. DOG HANDLER SPC MICHAEL COFFEY OF THE 226TH MILITARY POLICE DETACHMENT IN CAMP ARIFJAN KUWAIT TELLS US ABOUT A JOB YOU CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE WITH



"A SERGEANT FIRST CLASS FROM FORT HOOD ONCE TOLD ME THAT DOG LOVERS MAKE THE WORST DOG HANDLERS BUT HONESTLY ITS HARD NOT TO WORK WITH THESE DOGS SO CLOSELY AND NOT FALL IN LOVE WITH THEM.”



VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE MET WITH SOLDIERS STATIONED IN SOUTH KOREA TO SHARE A MESSAGE OF UNITY AND FRIENDSHIP



"PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD SHOULD KNOW THAT THE BONDS BETWEEN OUR PEOPLE ARE NOT SIMPLY STRATEGIC AND MILITARY AND ECONOMIC BUT THEY ARE PERSONAL AND THEY SPAN GENERATIONS AND ON THAT FOUNDATION WE WILL SEE THE INTERESTS OF THE SECURITY AND PROSPERITY OF THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH KOREA, AND IN A WORD WE GO TOGETHER.”



