Marine Minute

The Marine Corps, along with troops from both European and African countries, began Exercise African Lion 17 in Morocco April 19th. African Lion is a 10-day exercise led by Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa with support from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force. This exercise strengthens African partner-nations capacity to contain regional instability and conduct peace operations.



In the Pacific,

Marine Attack Squadron 311 is currently participating in Exercise Max Thunder 17 at Kunsan Air Base, in South Korea. Max Thunder is an annual operational readiness exercise built to reinforce the strong relationship between U.S. and South Korean forces.



Also in the news,

Vice President Mike Pence talked to Marines and Sailors aboard U.S.S Ronald Reagan in Yokosuka, Japan, April 19th. Pence is currently touring the Asia-Pacific region where he is scheduled to visit Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii in order to justify the U.S’s commitment to our allies in an increasingly volatile region.



