    Working Together in Malaysia

    Working Together in Malaysia

    MALAYSIA

    04.18.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Flewellyn 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The U.S., Malaysia, Japan, Korea, and Australia conduct a Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) exercise in Kuching, Malaysia, April 18, 2017, as part of Pacific Partnership 2017.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 04.19.2017 22:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working Together in Malaysia, by PO2 David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pacific Partnership
    Australia
    Malaysia
    JGSDF
    Navy
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    Army
    Kuching

