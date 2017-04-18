The U.S., Malaysia, Japan, Korea, and Australia conduct a Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) exercise in Kuching, Malaysia, April 18, 2017, as part of Pacific Partnership 2017.
|04.18.2017
|04.19.2017 22:46
|Newscasts
|47597
|1704/DOD_104288498.mp3
|00:01:36
|2017
|Blues
|MY
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Working Together in Malaysia, by PO2 David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
