Today's stories: Teens wanting to explore careers as aviators or astronauts will have the opportunity through summer camps. Also, the African Partnership Flight kicked off in Burkina Faso this week.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2017 13:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47593
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104287684.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT