    Air Force Radio News 19 April 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 19 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Teens wanting to explore careers as aviators or astronauts will have the opportunity through summer camps. Also, the African Partnership Flight kicked off in Burkina Faso this week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

