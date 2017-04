Soldiers Radio News

Children of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers participate in 'take your kids to work day' and Soldiers in Korea brush up on their land navigation skills.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



CHILDREN OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN TENNESSE WERE PUT TO WORK AS A PART OF "TAKE YOUR KIDS TO WORK DAY." WHERE THEY LEARNED ABOUT DIFFERENT OPERATIONS AND MISSIONS. DISTRCIT COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL STEPHEN MURPHY TOLD THE KIDS ABOUT WHAT THEY MIGHT EXPERIENCE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.



"WE'VE GOT MANY DIFFERENT KINDS OF PEOPLE HERE TODAY, NOT JUST ENGINEERS, YOU SHOULD ASK QUESTIONS BECASUE WHO KNOWS, MAYBE ONE DAY WHEN YOU'RE TRYIGNTO FIGURE OUT WHAT DO I WANT TO BE WHEN I GORW UP, YOU'LL REMEMBER TODAY."



N-C-O'S FROM THE 2-93RD SIGNAL COMPANY CREATED A LAND-NAV TRAINING TO HELP SOLDIERS AT CAMP CARROL, KOREA BRUSH UP ON THEIR BASIC SKILLS. TRAINEE, CAPTAIN KIVA AUTEN , SHARES HER EXPERIENCE WITH THE COURSE.



"MOST OF THE WARRIOR TASKS THAT WE DO WE JUST DO IN A CLASSROOM SO I REALLY WANTED TO GET PEOPLE OUT HERE AND BRUSH UP ON THESE SKILLS AND BECOME MORE PROFICIENT."



