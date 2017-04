Soldiers Radio News

The U.S. Army Reserve will celebrate it's 109th birthday on April 23rd and Engineer Soldiers are in Belize for construction project Beyond the Horizon 2017.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ON APRIL 23RD THE ARMY RESERVE WILL CELEBRATE IT'S ONE HUNDRED AND 9TH BIRTHDAY, C-W 5 NICOLE RETTMANN OF THE 3-16TH SUSTAINMENT COMMAND, SHARES A BIRTHDAY MESSAGE FROM KUWAIT.



"I WANT TO SAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ARMY RESERVE, TODAY THE NATURE OF THE THREAT IS CHANGING AND THE ARMY RESERVE, AGAIN, IS RISING TO MEET IT, FORGING THE MOST CAPABLE RESERVE FORCE IN THE HISTORY OF THE NATION."



STUDENTS IN BELIZE HELD A WELCOME CEREMONY FOR THE 6-72ND ENGINEER COMPANY WHO STARTED WORK ON AN EXPANSION AT THEIR SCHOOL AS A PART OF TPROJECT BEYOND THE HORIZON 20-17. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JENNIFER TRUMBULL SAYS THEY'RE BUILDING MORE THAN JUST CLASSROOMS.



"IT DEFINITELY SHOWS THE SOLDIERS HOW MUCH THIS MEANS, THEY'RE NOT HERE JUST DOING A JOB, THEY'RE HERE MAKING CONNECTIONS WITH ANOTHER CULTURE."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.