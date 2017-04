Casualty Evacuation Radio Story

SUGGESTED LEAD:

AMPHIBIOUS SQUADRON ELEVEN AND THE THIRTY FIRST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT SERVES AS THE ONLY CONTINUOUSLY FORWARD DEPLOYED UNITS IN THE WORLD. MARINE CORPORAL JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO THE U-S-S BONHOMME RICHARD TO SEE HOW THEY PREPARE FOR MEDICAL EMERGENCIES.



SUGGESTED TAG:

THE AMPHIBIOUS READINESS GROUP IS COMPRISED OF A LANDING HELICOPTER DOCK, AN AMPHIBIOUS TRANSPORT DOCK AND A DOCK LANDING SHIP.