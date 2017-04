Dog Handler Radio Story

SUGGESTED LEAD:

THE U-S-S BONHOMME RICHARD HAS A WIDE RANGE OF CAPABILITIES FROM AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS TO HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE. MARINE CORPORAL JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO THE HANGAR BAY OF THE B-H-R WHERE FURRY ASSETS GET SOME EXERCISE.



SUGGESTED TAG:

WHILE UNDERWAY DOG HANDLERS SPEND ALMOST EVERY MINUTE OF EVERY DAY WITH EACH OTHER.