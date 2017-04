Soldiers Radio News

Field Artillery Soldiers in Kuwait certify on their HIMARS and National Guard Soldiers work on construction projects in Hohenfels, Germany.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



FIELD ARTILLERY SOLDIERS STATIONED IN KUWAIT GOT A CHANCE TO HIT THE RANGE AND CERTIFY ON THEIR HIMARS. COMMANDER, CAPTAIN TIMBER TOSTE SAYS THE WEAPON SYSTEMS ARE PERFORMING AS EXPECTED.



"THEY'RE REALLY PROVING VERY EFFECTIVE ON THE BATTLEFIELD. I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE CALLING THEM THE LONG RANGE SNIPER RIFLE. WHEN YOU PICK OUT A TARGET AND GIVE IT A GRID IT'S GONNA HIT THAT GRID."



U-S ARMY NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE IN HOHENFELS GERMANY WORKING WITH TROOPS FROM THE CZECH REPUBLIC ON CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. PROJECT NCOIC, SERGEANT FIRST CLASS REKO PARKER, SAYS THEY'RE LAYING A FOUNDATION FOR STRONG ALLIED RELATIONS.



"YOU'RE BUILDING A GREAT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM BETWEEN ALL THE ELEMENTS SO THIS HELPS THE UNIT'S READINESS AS WELL AS IMPROVE THE TRAINING AREA."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT REENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.