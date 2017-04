Soldiers Radio News

Vehicle gun crews from the U.S. Army Reserve train at Fort McCoy, WI and Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry Regiment conduct live fire training as a part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



IN AN EFFORT TO TRAIN AND EQUIP SOLDIERS, VEHICLE GUN CREWS FROM ACROSS THE U-S ARMY RESERVE HAVE BEEN TRAINING AT FORT MCCOY IN WISCONSIN FOR OPERATION COLD STEEL. GUNNER, SPECIALIST SHALISHA HILL, SHARES HER EXPERIENCE.



"WHEN I PULL IT CLOSE TO ME IT'S LIKE MY BABY YOU KNOW AND I'M TALKING TO IT AND I'M LOOKING THROUGH THE SCOPES AND MAKING SURE I CAN SEE. WHEN I HEAR THE ROUND LEAVE THE CHAMBER AND I SMELL THAT SMELL, I'M IN HEAVEN, I DON'T KNOW, I JUST FEEL HAPPY."



AS A PART OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE, SOLDIERS FROM THE 10TH CAVALRY REGIMENT CONDUCTED A LIVE FIRE EXERCISE WITH THE HUNGARIAN AIR FORCE. COMMANDER, CAPTAIN ERIC RUFF, SAYS THE EVENT BROUGHT NATO PARTNERS CLOSER TOGETHER.



"AS WE COORDINATED WITH OUR PARTNERS, WE WORKED TOGETHER, WE BEGIN TO UNDERSTAND HOW EACH OTHER OPERATED WHICH IS THE KEYSTONE AND THE BEDROCK OF INTEROPERABILITY."



