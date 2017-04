Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Soldiers are in Romania for Resolute Castle 2017 and the multinational exercise Combined Resolve VIII will kick off in Germany on April 19th.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE IN ROMANIA FOR RESOLUTE CASTLE 20-17 WHICH, ACCORDING TO COMMANDER, COLONEL PAUL MATTERN, FOCUSES ON VARIOUS ENGINEERING PROJECTS THAT WILL ENHANCE OVERALL SKILLS AND NATO PARTNERSHIPS.



"THESE PROJECTS ARE TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE COURSE OF FIVE MONTHS, DURING WHICH EIGHT ROTATIONS FROM UNITS HEADQUARTERED IN THE U-S, UNITED KINGDOM, AND ROMANIA WILL FIND THEMSELVES SERVING THEIR COUNTRIES ON GROUND IN BOTH ROMANIA AND POLAND."



THE U.S. ARMY'S EUROPEAN ROTATIONAL FORCE WILL PARTICIPATE IN A MAJOR EXERCISE ALONGSIDE NATO ALLIES AND PARTNER-NATION FORCES AT THE ARMY'S GRAFENWOEHR AND HOHENFELS TRAINING AREAS IN GERMANY, APRIL 19 TO JUNE 16. EXERCISE COMBINED RESOLVE 8 WILL INCLUDE MORE THAN 3,000 PARTICIPANTS FROM 10 DIFFERENT NATIONS.



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP all about reenlisting. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.