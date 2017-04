Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers compete in the 2017 Best Ranger Competition and the 1-68 AR participates in a live fire exercise for Operation Atlantic Resolve.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ACTIVE DUTY AND NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS COMPETED IN TWO-MAN TEAMS FOR THE 20-17 BEST RANGER COMPETITION AT FORT BENNING IN GEORGIA. CAPTAIN ROBERT KILLIAN, OF THE COLORADO GUARD, SAYS HE'S HONORED TO BE A PART OF THIS EVENT.



"I MEAN THESE ARE, YOU KNOW, THE TOP ONE PERCENT OF THE BEST GUYS IN HE ACTIVE DUTY, SO IT'S AWESOME FOR US AS GUARDSMEN TO BE ABLE TO COME OUT AND BE ABLE TO COMPETE WITH THEM."



AS A PART OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE, U-S SOLDIERS WITH 1-68TH ARMOR REGIMENT, CONDUCTED A LIVE FIRE EXERCISE IN LATVIA. MASTER GUNNER, STAFF SERGEANT PAUL GUNTHER SAYS THE RANGE WAS DESIGNED TO HELP THEM ADAPT TO THEIR NEW SURROUNDINGS.



"BACK AT FORT CARSON IN COLORADO, WE OPERATE ON DEFINED RANGES, HERE IT CHALLENGES THE TANK COMMANDERS TO ACTUALLY HUNT FOR TARGETS, TO HUNT FOR POTENTIAL ENEMY."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP all about reenlisting. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.