    Air Force Radio News A 17 April 17

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Combat-ready F-35A Lightning II multi-role fighter aircraft arrived April 15, 2017, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 04.17.2017 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47548
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104282914.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 17 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35A
    Lightning II
    AFRN

