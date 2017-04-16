Marine Minute

I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines and their Korean counterparts came together on April 12th to prove the bond between Marines. After training together for the past month, Marines from Combat Assault Battalion, 3rd Marine Division and Republic of Korea Marines competed in a field day and shared a hot meal together in Pohang to conclude Korea Marine Exercise Program 17-6. The U.S. and ROK Marines worked together to accomplish mechanized maneuvers, mountain warfare training and live fire ranges, along with other bilateral training.



Happening on the west coast,



Semper Durus, a full-scale Force Protection exercise, brought all of Marine Corps Installations West's Force Protection personel to Camp Pendleton, California, last week for a series of field training scenarios designed to improve regional command and control, enhance interagency coordination, and improve installation capabilities to respond to, and recover from, a crisis event and validate the installation mission assurance all-hazard plan.



Also in the news,

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is in the process of assuming operational responsibility of Townsend Bombing Range located in Georgia. This process began on April 1, and is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. The air station already owns the land at TBR, but the Georgia Air National Guard is responsible for organizing and running operations. Over the next several months, MCAS Beaufort will work with the Guard to ensure a smooth transition between the commands.

That's all for your Marine Minute. For more news from around the Marine Corps, go to Marines.mil.