Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

U.S. Marines and the Republic of Korea Marines conducted Korea Marine Exercise Program 17-6 throughout March and April at Pohang, South Korea. U.S. Marines and ROK Marines completed mechanized maneuvers, mountain warfare training, live fire ranges, and other bilateral training. This training strengthens the relationship between allies and improves the readiness of the U.S. Marines and ROK Marines.

Also in the Corps

The Marine Corps recently announced it is planning to offer retention-bonuses to aviators for the first time since 2011. F-35, F-18, and V-22 pilots are scheduled to be eligible for bonuses beginning in fiscal 2018. In addition to retention bonuses already paid to enlisted aviation maintainers, the Corps plans to add an additional payment for Marines willing to re-enlist and commit to stay in their squadron for another 24 months. The Corps is open to using more tools to develop more ways to retain experienced pilots.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.