Soldiers Radio News

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AN ARMY CAN'T BE EFFECTIVE WITHOUT CLEAN DRINKING WATER TO SUSTAIN THEM. 339 QUARTERMASTER COMPANY WATER PURIFICATION NCO SFC ALLAN HUNTER ENSURES HIS SOLDIERS UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF THEIR CRITICAL TASK.



" I ALWAYS TELL THE SOLDIERS THIS WATER THAT WERE PURIFYING IF ANYONE SHOULD GET SICK THEN WERE RESPONSIBLE. AND WHEN YOUR OUT THERE IN A COMBAT ENVIRONMENT SO WERE THE ONES MAKING SURE THE SOLDIERS STAY HYDRATED CAUS WATER IS VERY IMPORTANT, WATER IS LIFE. "



THE TENTH TRANSPORTATION BATTALION CONDUCTED A BI-LATERAL TRAINING EVENT WITH MARINES AND THE ROK ARMY IN KOREA. COMMANDER LTC NATASHA JONES EXPLAINS THE MISSION.



"I'M EXTREMELY PROUD AND CONFIDENT IN OUR SOLDIERS CAPABILITY TO EXECUTE OPERATIONS SAFELY WHILE STRENGTHENING THE US ROK ALLIANCE”





VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT REENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.