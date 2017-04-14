(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 14 April 17

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The last two surviving members of the 510th Fighter Squadron from World War II reunite online. Also, the latest episode of Blue shows you the inside world of the Air Education and Training Command.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2017
    Date Posted: 04.14.2017 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 14 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    WWII
    AETC
    510th Fighter Squadron
    AFRN

