U.S. and Germany pay tribute to their WWI history in Guam’s Apra Harbor. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is at Naval Base Guam with the report…
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2017 03:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47526
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104277909.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMS Cormoran II Scuttle 100th Anniversary, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT