Today's stories: Airmen used a B-1 Lancer aircraft to assist in tracking drug traffickers from South America to the U.S. Also, the Air Force unveiled 3 major space initiatives at the 33rd Space symposium.
|04.13.2017
|00:00:59
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
