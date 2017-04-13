(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 13 April 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 13 April 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen used a B-1 Lancer aircraft to assist in tracking drug traffickers from South America to the U.S. Also, the Air Force unveiled 3 major space initiatives at the 33rd Space symposium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2017
    Date Posted: 04.13.2017 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47518
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104274577.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    B-1 Lancer
    Radar Technology
    AFRN
    Drug Traffickers
    Space Initiatives
    33rd Space Symposium
    Commander of Air Force Space Command General Jay Raymond

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT