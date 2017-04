Soldiers Radio News

First Sergeants come together in Japan to share training and Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Bannister addresses media on his accomplishments with the 10th Mountain Division.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



YAKOTA JAPANS ARMY AND AIRFORCE FIRST SERGEANTS GATHERED TOGETHER AT THE SAGAMI DEPOT TO SHARE TRAINING BETWEEN THE SERVICES. FIRST SERGEANT ANTHONY GRUBB SAYS THIS EVENT BRINGS THEM CLOSER TOGETHER.



"IT'S ALWAYS GOOD TO GET OUT AND SEE EACH OTHER IN A DIFFERENT LIGHT, GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER AS PEOPLE VERSUS JUST FIRST SERGEANTS, KINDA BUILD THAT TEAM COHESION THAT YOU DON'T GET JUST BY COMING TO A MEETING."



MAJOR GENERAL JEFFREY BANNISTER ADDRESSED MEDIA FROM FORT DRUM, TO DISCUSS THE ACOMPLISHMENTS OF THE TENTH MOUNTAIN DIVISION DURING HIS 2 YEARS AS COMMANDING GENERAL.



"ONE OF THE BIGGER THINGS THAT WE'VE DONE SINCE I'VE BEEN IN COMMAND IS, WE'VE HAD SEVEN DEPLOYMENTS. WE'VE DEPLOYED EVERY COMBAT BRIGADE AND THE DIVISION HEADQUARTERS AND THAT'S A BIG DEAL AS WE'RE ALL AWARE."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP all about reenlisting.