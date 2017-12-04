(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine 2nd Lieutenant Lillian Polatchek became the first female Marine to graduate from the Army's Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course April 12th at Fort Benning, Georgia. Not only was Polatchek the first female to graduate but she graduated top in her class.

    2nd Lieutenant Polatchek says.

    "I want to say that overall it was a great course. Although the course is farelly large, the class size in terms of how many students there are generally the small group of Marines that go there really worked welled together. So we as a group did a really great job and that reflects on the class rankings where the 1 through 3 were Marines and then I think number six is a Marine as well. So it shows the success of all of our training up to this point and then how we worked well together as a group thanks to our instructors here."

    2nd Lieutenant Polatchek will now report to 2nd Tank Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2017
    Date Posted: 04.13.2017 07:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47506
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104271556.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    2nd Tank Battalion
    DMAMAMM
    2nd Lieutenant Lillian Polatchek
    Army's Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course
    April 12th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT