Marine 2nd Lieutenant Lillian Polatchek became the first female Marine to graduate from the Army's Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course April 12th at Fort Benning, Georgia. Not only was Polatchek the first female to graduate but she graduated top in her class.



2nd Lieutenant Polatchek says.



"I want to say that overall it was a great course. Although the course is farelly large, the class size in terms of how many students there are generally the small group of Marines that go there really worked welled together. So we as a group did a really great job and that reflects on the class rankings where the 1 through 3 were Marines and then I think number six is a Marine as well. So it shows the success of all of our training up to this point and then how we worked well together as a group thanks to our instructors here."



2nd Lieutenant Polatchek will now report to 2nd Tank Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



