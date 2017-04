Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers provide ship-to-shore capabilities as a part of Operation Pacific Reach and U.S. service members from Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa train Ugandan Soldiers for their upcoming deployment.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AS A PART OF EXERCISE PACIFIC REACH, SOLDIERS ARE PROVIDING SHIP TO SHORE CAPABILITIES BY CREATING PIERS. FIRST LIEUTENANT DAVID LEE, O-I-C OF THE 3-31ST TRANSPORTATION COMPANY EXPLAINS WHY HIS UNIT IS ESSENTIAL FOR THE MISSION.



"NO ONE ELSE REALLY CAN PROVIDE THAT ABILITY TO ASSEMBLE THE CAUSEWAY PIER AND THEN STAB THE BEACH IN ORDER TO PROVIDE AN INSTAN ARTIFICIAL HARBOR TO PROVIDE SHIP-TO-SHORE CAPABILITIES."



U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS FROM COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE-HORN OF AFRICA TRAINED UGANDAN SOLDIERS TO PREPARE THEM FOR THIER UPCOMING DEPLOYMENT TO SOMALIA. CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL SEAN DOOLEY SAYS EVERY SOLDIER SHOULD KNOW THE BASICS.



"THIS TRAINING'S IMPORTANT BECAUSE 90 PERCENT OF COMBAT DEATHS OCCUR BEFORE SOLDIERS GET TO A HOSPITAL AND IT'S OFTEN THE FIRST LINE RESPONDER THAT SAVES THAT SOLDIER'S LIFE."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP all about reenlisting. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.