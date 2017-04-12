Today's stories: Airmen from the Central Command Band celebrate Afghan Mothers Day and Airmen join with other servicemembers for Exercise Razor Talon at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2017 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47498
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104271194.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News A 12 April 2017, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT