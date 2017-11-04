(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Earth Day 2017

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Hey everyone! Earth Day is just around the corner and the MAINEiacs are here to help! Listen to this special edition of the MAINEiac Radio Show to find out how you can join the cleanup team and make a difference!

    Date Taken: 04.11.2017
    Date Posted: 04.12.2017 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47485
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104270590.mp3
    Length: 00:06:47
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Earth Day 2017, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    earth day maineiac radio show maineiacs pine tree state maine air national guard podcast 101st air r

