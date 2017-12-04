(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis held a press briefing at the Pentagon April 11th to explain the reason the U.S. took action against Syria.

    "The president directed military action consisted with our vital national interests to deter the use of chemical weapons. This military action demonstrates the United States will not passively stand by while Assad blithly ignores international law and imployes chemical weapons he had declared destroyed."

    Also in the corps
    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted a scout sniper screener April 3rd through the 7th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Marines conducted foot patrols and land navigation, then were tested on their skills as basic riflemen. Out of 41 Marines only 11 qualified for scout sniper basic course and six were picked to be part of a platoon.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

