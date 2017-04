Soldiers Radio News

SRN041117B-Veterans Internship Programs offer help with employment and The Kuwait Land Forces Commander visits US Army Central.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS TRANSITIONING TO VETERANS STATUS MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO JOIN INTERNSHIP PROGRAMS TO HELP THEM FIND PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYMENT. SSG JEFF NUTTER FROM FORT BELVOIR’S WARRIOR TRANSITION UNIT SEES THE BENEFIT DAILY.



"AN ACTIVE DUTY SOLDIER KNOWS HOW TO BE AN ACTIVE DUTY SOLDIER AND THAT’S IT. FOR THEM TO BE ABLE TO SHOW WHAT ADDITIONAL AGENCIES THEY CAN GO AND WORK FOR WHAT THEIR SKILLS IN THE MILITARY HAVE TRULY TAUGHT THEM THAT’S HUGE AND IT’S REALLY GOOD FOR THEM TO SEE THAT THEY CAN STILL MOVE FORWARD."



US ARMY CENTRAL HOSTED A VISIT FROM MAJOR GENERAL KHALED AL-SABAH THE COMMANDER OF KUWAIT LAND FORCES. ASSISTANT CHIEF OF STAFF COLONEL MATTHEW MORTON TELLS US WHY THE VISIT WAS IMPORTANT.



"ITS IMPORTANT TO HEAR THE KUWAIT PERSPECTIVE. WE OFTEN FORGET THAT THEY LIVE THERE ALL THE TIME AND THEY ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINE TO SOME OF THE CHALLENGES THAT WERE BOTH CONCERNED WITH CONFRONTING IN THE REGION."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT REENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.