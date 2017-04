Soldiers Radio News

SRN041117A- The Lifefit Tour travels to Japan and Soldiers teach teens how to drive.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



U.S. MILITARY AND FAMILY MEMBER ATHLETES OF ALL LEVELS STATIONED IN JAPAN GOT TO MEET AND TRAIN WITH CROSSFIT SUPERSTARS DURING THE TRAVELING LIFEFIT TOUR. MAJOR AMBER RODGERS MUSCLED UP TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EVENT



"IT WAS SO GREAT TO HAVE FOUR REALLY EXPERIENCED COACHES OUT HERE TO GIVE US GUIDELINES AND TEACH US THINGS THAT ALL OF US ARE EXCITED AND LOVE TO DO EVERY DAY."



SOLDIERS FROM FORT STEWART GEORGIA ARE TEAMING UP WITH A LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL TO TEACH TEENS HOW TO DRIVE SAFELY WITH THE TEENS IN THE DRIVERS SEAT PROGRAM. US ARMY MEDDAC COMMAND STAFF SERGEANT STEPHANIE KING EXPLAINS WHAT SHE LEARNED BY VOLUNTEERING.



"TO REACH OUT AND SUPPORT THE TEENS I FELT LIKE COMING HERE THEY SUPPORTED ME, THEY TAUGHT ME. AND THEY SHOWED ME HEY YOU HAVE TO GO AND TELL YOUR ADULT FRIENDS HEY YOU NEED TO DRIVE SAFE, PUT ON YOUR SEATBELT, DON'T BE DISTRACTED, DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE."





