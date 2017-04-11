(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 35th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, is receiving new aircraft flow-through shelters. Also, Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing trained with U.S. Soldiers, and Republic of Korea Air Force, during exercise Turbo Distribution.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kunsan Air Base
    CRW
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    35th Fighter Squadron
    AFRN
    Exercise Turbo Distribution
    Aircraft Flow-through Shelters

    • LEAVE A COMMENT