Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 conducted aircraft decontamination training April 11th at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Marines from the chemical biological radiological nuclear section taught Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12 how to decontaminate aircraft, troops and surfaces that have chemical agents on them.

Also in the Corps

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducted a fast rope exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-17 April 7 at Auxiliary Airfield II, Arizona. The training strengthens skills in standardized advanced tactical training to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness, assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.

Also in the news

Marines and sailors with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron 11 completed their Spring deployment 2017 returning to White Beach Naval Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 6th.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.