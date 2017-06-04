SUGGESTED LEAD:
Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, provides
insights on how the Blue-Green team of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
and ships of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group worked together
to ensure readiness to respond to any type of contingency. For more info:
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/229330/31st-meu-phibron-11-complete-spring-pat
rol
SUGGESTED TAG:
REAR ADMIRAL MARC DALTON ASSUMED HIS DUTIES AS COMMANDER OF AMPHIBIOUS FORCE 7TH FLEET IN AUGUST TWENTY-SIXTEEN.
This work, Blue-Green Team: 2017 Routine Patrol, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
