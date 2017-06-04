Blue-Green Team: 2017 Routine Patrol

SUGGESTED LEAD:

Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, provides

insights on how the Blue-Green team of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

and ships of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group worked together

to ensure readiness to respond to any type of contingency. For more info:

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/229330/31st-meu-phibron-11-complete-spring-pat

SUGGESTED TAG:

REAR ADMIRAL MARC DALTON ASSUMED HIS DUTIES AS COMMANDER OF AMPHIBIOUS FORCE 7TH FLEET IN AUGUST TWENTY-SIXTEEN.