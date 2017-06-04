(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blue-Green Team: 2017 Routine Patrol

    Blue-Green Team: 2017 Routine Patrol

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    SUGGESTED LEAD:
    Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, provides
    insights on how the Blue-Green team of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    and ships of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group worked together
    to ensure readiness to respond to any type of contingency. For more info:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/229330/31st-meu-phibron-11-complete-spring-pat
    rol

    SUGGESTED TAG:
    REAR ADMIRAL MARC DALTON ASSUMED HIS DUTIES AS COMMANDER OF AMPHIBIOUS FORCE 7TH FLEET IN AUGUST TWENTY-SIXTEEN.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue-Green Team: 2017 Routine Patrol, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    18th Wing
    31st MEU
    Admiral
    Amphibious
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    USS Ashland
    White Beach
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    MCIPAC
    CFAO
    2017
    USS Greenbay
    AFN Pacific
    Amphibious Readiness Group
    Spring Deployment

