Kunsan Airmen Conduct HAZMAT Training Radio Package

FIREFIGHTERS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AIRMEN CONDUCT JOINT HAZARDOUS MATERIALS TRAINING AT KUNSAN AIR BASE, KOREA. THE TRAINING PREPARES THESE AIRMEN TO RESPOND TO A HAZMAT SPILL OR LEAK. THE EXERCISE ALSO SERVED AS A CERTIFICATION FOR EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AIRMEN ON THEIR ANNUAL LEVEl-A HAZMAT TRAINING.