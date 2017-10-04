(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    04.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    The Marines Corps punished two Marines from Camp Pendleton, California for posting derogatory comments on social media. One Marine was a noncommissioned officer and the other a junior Marine, they both were punished for posting demeaning comments about a female Marine. Both of the Marines got reduced in rank and lost pay.
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-121 conducted a hot-reload training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 6th. During the training, Marines practiced loading F-35B Lightning II aircrafts while pilots remained in the aircraft with the engine running. The training ensures the aircraft can reload as fast as possible if need be.
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted field exercise Bold Bronco 17 from March 27th to April 6th on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training showcased the Marines capabilities with providing transportation on land, air, and sea while working with adjacent units and sister branches.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2017
    Date Posted: 04.10.2017 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
