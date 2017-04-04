OCCH Communications Manager Kyra Davenport visited Walter Reed to chat with Wounded Warrior SSG Weidner and his spouse about his visit from the 18th UMT Chaplains.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2017 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47460
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104262315.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OCCH Interviewed Wounded Warrior and Spouse about Chaplain Visit from 52nd ORD/184th EOD UMT, by Kyra Davenport, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
