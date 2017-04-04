Date Taken: 04.04.2017 Date Posted: 04.10.2017 12:11 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 47460 Filename: 1704/DOD_104262315.mp3 Length: 00:09:51 Location: DC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, OCCH Interviewed Wounded Warrior and Spouse about Chaplain Visit from 52nd ORD/184th EOD UMT, by Kyra Davenport, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.