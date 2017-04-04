(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OCCH Interviewed Wounded Warrior and Spouse about Chaplain Visit from 52nd ORD/184th EOD UMT

    OCCH Interviewed Wounded Warrior and Spouse about Chaplain Visit from 52nd ORD/184th EOD UMT

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Audio by Kyra Davenport 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    OCCH Communications Manager Kyra Davenport visited Walter Reed to chat with Wounded Warrior SSG Weidner and his spouse about his visit from the 18th UMT Chaplains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 04.10.2017 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47460
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104262315.mp3
    Length: 00:09:51
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCCH Interviewed Wounded Warrior and Spouse about Chaplain Visit from 52nd ORD/184th EOD UMT, by Kyra Davenport, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #OCCH #woundedwarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT