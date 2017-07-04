(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    U.S forces launched a cruise-missile strike on a Syrian military airfield on the evening of April 6th. The strike comes as a necessary retaliation for a chemical weapons attack earlier this week that killed more than 80 civilians. Several hundred artillery Marines deployed into Syria in March to support the fight against ISIS.

    Also in the Corps,
    Lockheed Martin received Pentagon approval April 4th to begin production of 200 new heavy-cargo helicopters for the Marine Corps. The CH-53K King Stallion can lift 36-thousand pounds and would replace the CH-53E Super Stallion. Lieutenant Colonel Johnathan Morel, Government Chief Test Pilot, says:

    SB1:
    "Now we'll have the world's most advanced helicopter with the world's best trained Marines and so whenever a mission needs to get done you'll have confidence knowing that the best of the best are going to be the ones doing that."

    The first four helicopters are scheduled for delivery next year.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2017
    Date Posted: 04.07.2017 13:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47447
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104255936.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

