I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.



U.S forces launched a cruise-missile strike on a Syrian military airfield on the evening of April 6th. The strike comes as a necessary retaliation for a chemical weapons attack earlier this week that killed more than 80 civilians. Several hundred artillery Marines deployed into Syria in March to support the fight against ISIS.



Lockheed Martin received Pentagon approval April 4th to begin production of 200 new heavy-cargo helicopters for the Marine Corps. The CH-53K King Stallion can lift 36-thousand pounds and would replace the CH-53E Super Stallion. Lieutenant Colonel Johnathan Morel, Government Chief Test Pilot, says:



"Now we'll have the world's most advanced helicopter with the world's best trained Marines and so whenever a mission needs to get done you'll have confidence knowing that the best of the best are going to be the ones doing that."



The first four helicopters are scheduled for delivery next year.



The first four helicopters are scheduled for delivery next year.