Soldiers Radio News

THE WHITE HOUSE HOSTED ITS ANNUAL SOLDIER RIDE FOR WOUNDED WARRIORS IN WASHINGTON DC. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SPOKE OF HIS ADMIRATION FOR THE PROGRAM AND ITS PARTICIPANTS.



"THE WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT IS A SOURCE OF GREAT COMFORT TO OUR VETERANS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND IS AN INSPIRATION TO THE NATION."



EXERCISE MARLINSPIKE 2 IS UNDERWAY IN THE GULF OF MISSISSIPPI. BRINGING TOGETHER THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD AND MORE THAN 30 STATE AND FEDERAL AGENCIES. 47TH CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM COMMANDER LT. COL ANTHONY SMITH RELIES ON THE YEARLY EXERCISE



"IT BRINGS US ALL TOGETHER AND LETS US NETWORK BUT THE BIGGEST KEY THAT IT BRINGS TO THE TABLE IS THAT IT LETS US CROSSTALK AND UNDERSTAND EACH OTHERS CAPABILITIES THAT WAY IF A REAL WORLD EVENT HAPPENS WE ALREADY KNOW WHAT EACH OTHERS CAPABILITIES ARE.”



