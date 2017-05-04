The 209th SOCES Trains Alongside the 47th CST(Radio)

State and federal agencies trained with the Mississippi National Guard during Exercise Marlinspike II. The 47th Civil Support Team led an exercise in the identification of hazardous materials and coordinated with the Air Guard’s 209th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron to prepare for a scenario where the teams’ skills could be put to use. (Mississippi National Guard audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)