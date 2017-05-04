(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 209th SOCES Trains Alongside the 47th CST(Radio)

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    State and federal agencies trained with the Mississippi National Guard during Exercise Marlinspike II. The 47th Civil Support Team led an exercise in the identification of hazardous materials and coordinated with the Air Guard’s 209th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron to prepare for a scenario where the teams’ skills could be put to use. (Mississippi National Guard audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2017
    Date Posted: 04.06.2017 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47438
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104252525.mp3
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 209th SOCES Trains Alongside the 47th CST(Radio), by PFC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Weapons of Mass Destruction
    Hazardous Material
    Air Guard
    Mississippi Air Guard
    WMD
    47th Civil Support Team
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    47th CST
    Mississippi Army Guard
    WMDs
    Marlin Spike 2017
    Marlin Spike
    Marlin Spike II 2017
    PFC Longmire
    PFC Micah Longmire
    Micah Longmire
    Marlin Spike II
    209th SOCES
    209th Special Operations Civil Engineering Squadron

