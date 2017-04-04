(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local Agencies Train Alongside Mississippi National Guard for Lakota Exercise (Radio)

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Local agencies trained alongside the National Guard and received information on the UH-72 Lakota, which is the newest addition to the Army National Guard’s air fleet. On Tuesday, April 4, 2017 the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard, and civic first responders underwent training on how to load and unload the aircraft. (Mississippi National Guard audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 04.06.2017 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Agencies Train Alongside Mississippi National Guard for Lakota Exercise (Radio), by PFC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

