Local Agencies Train Alongside Mississippi National Guard for Lakota Exercise (Radio)

Local agencies trained alongside the National Guard and received information on the UH-72 Lakota, which is the newest addition to the Army National Guard’s air fleet. On Tuesday, April 4, 2017 the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard, and civic first responders underwent training on how to load and unload the aircraft. (Mississippi National Guard audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)