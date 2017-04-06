(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: U.S. Strategic Command signed an agreement with Norway to share space services and information. Also, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, signed the 250th Air Force community partnership agreement.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 04.06.2017 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47434
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104251930.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USSTRATCOM
    Space Operations
    Joint Base Charleston
    AFRN
    911 Call Center
    SSA Data-Sharing
    250th Air Force community partnership agreement

