    Air Force Radio News 06 April 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft flew to Peru to assist the communities affected by flooding. Also, Air Force Special Operations Command is improving access to blood products on the battlefield, one of which is freeze-dried plasma.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-130 Hercules
    Relief Mission
    AFRN
    Peru Floods
    Freeze-Dried Plasma

