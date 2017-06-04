Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Legendary Marine aviator, Astronaut and Senator, John Glenn, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery April 6th. Senator Glenn passed away at the age of 95 on December 8th, 2016. The funeral services were carried out by Marines from Marine Barracks Washington, with the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, presenting Senator Glenn's flag to his wife Annie.



Also in the news,

Marine Lieutenant General Ronald Bailey, Deputy Commandant for Plans, Polices and Operations, discused the current state of readiness of the Marine Corps at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. April 5th. Lieutenant General Bailey said:



"Congress and the American people have high expectations for the Marine Corps. There over thirty-four-thousand Marines deployed in 37 countries around the globe to assure our allies and partners, to deter our adversaries, and to respond when our nation's citizens and interests are threatened."



