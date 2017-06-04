(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Legendary Marine aviator, Astronaut and Senator, John Glenn, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery April 6th. Senator Glenn passed away at the age of 95 on December 8th, 2016. The funeral services were carried out by Marines from Marine Barracks Washington, with the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, presenting Senator Glenn's flag to his wife Annie.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Lieutenant General Ronald Bailey, Deputy Commandant for Plans, Polices and Operations, discused the current state of readiness of the Marine Corps at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. April 5th. Lieutenant General Bailey said:

    "Congress and the American people have high expectations for the Marine Corps. There over thirty-four-thousand Marines deployed in 37 countries around the globe to assure our allies and partners, to deter our adversaries, and to respond when our nation's citizens and interests are threatened."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 04.06.2017 12:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47432
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104251403.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Congress
    Senator
    USMC
    Pilot
    America
    Commandant
    CMC
    NASA
    Korean War
    Astronaut
    Arlington National Cemetery
    House Armed Services Committee
    Marine Aviation
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    Funeral
    Marines
    Ohio
    Readiness
    Flag
    Deployment
    American Hero
    Legend
    HASC
    Washington D.C.
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Marine Aviator
    Marine Minute
    John Glenn
    Robert Neller
    Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey
    General Robert Neller
    Annie Glenn
    DMAMAMM
    Senator John Glenn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT