    Air National Guard Bolsters NATO Defenses

    Air National Guard Bolsters NATO Defenses

    NETHERLANDS

    03.26.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Brycen Guerrero 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Radio Story: LA/FL ANG deployed as Theater Security Package participating in Frisian Flag 2017 in the Netherlands.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2017
    Date Posted: 04.06.2017 05:51
    This work, Air National Guard Bolsters NATO Defenses, by SrA Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    USAFE
    Fighter
    F-15
    Netherlands
    ANG
    TSP
    Air Force
    USAF
    FrisianFlag

