    Air Force Radio News A 05 April 2017

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: An F-16C Fighting Falcon crashed outside of Joint Base Andrews Maryland; and Air Force Global Strike Command opened the new Air Force Nuclear Command, Control and Communications Center in Barksdale, Louisiana.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 05 April 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16C
    AFGSC
    JBA
    AFRN
    NC3

