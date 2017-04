Soldiers Radio News

Army Posts offer lots of amenities, like places to fix your car and US and Korean Soldiers train together to practice base defense procedures.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



AUTO SKILLS CENTERS PROVIDE A PLACE ON POST WHERE SOLDIERS AND FAMILY CAN PERFORM VEHICLE MAINTENANCE ON THEIR OWN. SPECIALIST PATRICIA KIMBROUGH VISITED ONE AT CAMP HUMPHREYS, KOREA AND PRAISING THE FACILITY AND STAFF.



"THIS BEING HERE ON POST GIVES US A LITTLE BIT OF LEEWAY BECAUSE WE HAVE ACCESS TO IT AT ALL TIMES AND WE HAVE PEOPLE HERE WHO CAN ACTUALLY UNDERSTAND US, THAT CAN HELP US."



SOLDIERS WORK CLOSELY WITH KOREAN NATIONALS DURING A BASE DEFENSE DRILL ON CAMP WALKER IN KOREA. CAPTAIN KEVIN DEVOL SAYS DESPITE THE LANGUAGE BARRIER, THE EXERCISE WAS A GREAT SUCCESS.



"I UNDERSTAND THAT LANGUAGE BARRIER IS NOT A BARRIER AT ALL. THAT WE CAN WORK TOGETHER AS SOLDIERS AND WE CAN MAKE A GREAT EXERCISE EVEN THOUGH WE SPEAK COMPLETELY DIFFERENT LANGUAGES AND COME FROM DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE WORLD."



STILL UNSURE ABOUT REENLISTING? VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP AND LEARN HOW THE ARMY COULD HELP YOU DECIDE. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.